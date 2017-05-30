Box truck crashes into building in Farmington

A truck crashed into a building in Farmington on Tuesday morning. (Farmington Police Department)

A box truck crashed into a building in Farmington on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at the building, which houses a liquor store and Subway, at 1426 Farmington Ave. around 11:45 a.m.

During their investigation, police said they learned the truck, which was traveling westbound on Route 4, left the roadway near the intersection of Knollwood Road and hit a utility pole, a parked car, as well as the building.

The driver of the box truck may have "suffered a medical emergency while driving," police said. There were no other injuries reported to police.

The building sustained damage, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call the Farmington Police Department at 860-675-2400.

To see pictures of the crash scene on your mobile device, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.