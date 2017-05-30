Driver cited after box truck crashes into building in Farmington

The driver of a box truck that slammed into a Farmington business and nearly flattened a car in the process on Tuesday morning was cited in the crash.

The crash happened at the building, which houses a liquor store and Subway, at 1426 Farmington Ave. around 11:45 a.m.

Vernon resident, 48-year-old Steven Myska was driving the truck westbound on Route 4 when police said he left the roadway near the intersection of Knollwood Road. Police said Myska hit a utility pole, a parked car, as well as the building, which sustained damage.

"The truck went over the car, the Subaru, and I was truly scared and I ran to that side," eyewitness Krishna Bashyal, who works in the building, said.

Bashyal said he saw the truck crush the car and then nearly miss plowing directly into the Subway shop. It was a close call for everyone involved especially the driver of this blue car.

"The car owner was in the Subway a minute before," Bashyal said. "He would have been killed if he was there."

Police are investigating the speed and the cause of the crash. Myska "suffered a medical emergency while driving," police said. Myska was Failure to Drive in the Proper Lane.

Police said his license was seized and transmitted to Department of Motor Vehicles. Police added that DMV "will have to determine his suitability to hold a license to drive."

"He was not a perfect driver," Bashyal said. "He was not in good condition or a good mood, I think."

There were no other injuries reported to police. Bashyal said he knows a few feet could have separated him from sure death. .

"I would have been killed, I would have been killed, because I would have been trapped here," Bashyal said while motioning to the counter. "My heart is still pounding. I was very lucky today."

Both businesses were able to reopen about an hour after the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call the Farmington Police Department at 860-675-2400.

