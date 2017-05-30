Police say bomb threat was sent to Winsted Salvation Army

A bomb threat was sent into a Salvation Army on Tuesday morning (WFSB)

Police in Winsted responded to a report of a bomb threat that was sent to a local Salvation Army on Tuesday.

The threat was faxed to the store on Main Street Tuesday morning and said if the sender didn't receive money they would blow up the store.

The Connecticut State Police bomb squad cleared the store, and determined it was safe.

Investigators say they have gotten several calls of similar threats happening in other parts of the state.

Main Street, also known as Route 44, was closed while police investigated.

