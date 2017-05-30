Route 44 in Winchester closed due to 'police activity'

Police activity has forced authorities to close Route 44 in Winchester on Tuesday morning, according to the Department of Transportation website.

Route 44 is closed between Lake Street and Meadow Road after an incident around 11:30 a.m., DOT said.

There was no word on injures.

The reason behind the police activity was not released by the Winchester Police Department.

To stay ahead of traffic delays, click here.

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.