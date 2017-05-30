PD: Missing 7-year-old girl from Hartford found safe

Police believe Paige is with her mother, 34-year-old Khalilah French. (Hartford Police Department)

Police are looking for 7-year-old Paige Prescod. (Hartford Police Department)

A Silver Alert was issued on Tuesday for a 7-year-old girl from Hartford after police said she was taken by her mother.

Paige Prescod went missing with her mother, 34-year-old Khalilah French, of Hartford on Monday.

Police said she was located safely on Tuesday afternoon. Police are calling the incident a "custody issue."

