PD: Missing 7-year-old girl from Hartford found safe

A Florida woman wants to know why someone unplugged a bounce house, causing it to deflate with nearly a dozen young children inside during her daughter's first birthday party.More >
A familiar face was seen at Bradley International Airport on Monday.More >
Houston Police are seeking answers after finding a man’s naked and partially decapitated body in the parking lot of an apartment complex.More >
Police in Wolcott said a teacher is at the center of an investigation.More >
A huge box truck crashes into a Farmington business and nearly flattened a car in the process on Tuesday morning.More >
East Hartford teachers protested outside of the high school on Tuesday morning to send a message to the National Education Secretary.More >
A photo of a South Texas man holding up a massive 13-pound bullfrog has a lot of people asking, "Is it real?" Here's the answer.More >
A 37-year-old Killingly man has died after he fell from a cliff while hiking on Sunday afternoon.More >
Police in Ledyard said they arrested a man following a disturbance at a condominium complex.More >
Police activity has forced authorities to close Route 44 in Winchester on Tuesday morning, according to the Department of Transportation website.More >
