Snapchat video perceived as threat at Meriden school

Security was stepped up at a school in Meriden following a perceived social media threat.

According to police, a Snapchat video that spread over other social medial platforms indicated a threat at the Thomas Edison Middle School on Tuesday morning.

The video was originally posted by a 13-year-old boy.

Police determined that it was not credible; however, they said they did increase their presence at the school for the morning arrival.

The incident remains under investigation by the school administration and the police department's juvenile division.

