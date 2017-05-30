PD: Man stabbed roommate with steak knife

A Hartford man is facing charges after police said he stabbed his roommate with a steak knife on Saturday.

The stabbing happened at a home on Blue Hills Avenue.

Police said 76-year-old Karl Walford is accused of stabbing his roommate three times with the knife.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital.

Police arrested Walford and charged him with first-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

