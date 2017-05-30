Police say two men stole hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes

Police said two men are accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes. (South Windsor Police Facebook)

Police are searching for this man in connection with the theft of cigarettes. (South Windsor Police Facebook)

Police in South Windsor are looking for two men accused of breaking into a gas station early Monday morning.

The two suspects broke into a gas station located at Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street a little before 6 a.m. on Monday.

Police said they stole between $500 and $800 worth of cigarettes.

They were driving an older green Honda four-door sedan, which had aftermarket rims, a sunroof, tinted windows and a rear spoiler.

The car also has a black replacement hood, white sticker on the passenger lower corner of the windshield, no front plate, a rear CT plate with the first digit possibly at “2.”

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-644-2551.

