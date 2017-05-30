Dirt bikes taken from Manchester dealership

Three dirt bikes were stolen from a dealership in Manchester. (WFSB)

Police are investigating after $30,000 worth of dirt bikes were stolen from a dealership in Manchester early Tuesday morning.

The theft took place at Manchester Honda/KTM/Husqvarna around 12:30 a.m. The theft was caught on camera and showed six suspects took three dirt bikes.

Dealership employees said the suspects were armed with bolt cutters, a handful of thieves shattered a showroom window of Manchester Honda and snagged three Husqvarna and KTM dirt-bikes before speeding away.

“It's a little heartbreaking to see. Third time that they've done it in the last six to eight months,” John Adamy, who is the parts manager at Manchester Honda, said. “The bikes are locked they're really secured. ID'd very heartbreaking."

Two of these recently stolen bikes won't even start because of a security feature called a vin lock.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.