Thunderstorm threat later today...

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

Today’s thunderstorm threat will be highly dependent upon what type of clearing we have over the coming hours. Given the morning fog and rain, we are more stable than areas to our west… as we break out into sunshine (from west to east, it's already underway along the NY border as of 1pm) and temperatures go up, the threat will increase a bit. Regardless, areas west and northwest of CT will see the greatest potential for severe weather as storms develop in an area where clearing has already been taking place and the atmosphere is destabilizing. Any storms that develop and move into CT, in addition to frequent lightning and heavy rain could produce gusty wind and perhaps some hail. The region along and north/northwest of I-84 will have the greatest chance for a strong to severe storm. In fact, a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued and includes Litchfield and Hartford Counties... it goes until 9pm. With lesser clearing and more stability, storms should weaken as they move into southeastern CT. With regard to timing, there could be isolated development between 4 and 5 in western/northwest CT… then there could be a line that moves into and through the state through the course of the evening hours from west to east.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

THE LAST DAY OF MAY…

A weak storm will slip out to sea to the south and east of New England today and a cold front will approach the region from the west. While we're starting the day off with clouds, fog and drizzle as a result of abundant moisture in the lower levels of the atmosphere, we are expecting some partial sunshine later today. There should be enough sunshine to boost temperatures into the low and middle 70s, which is closer to normal for a change. Temperatures may stay in the 60s in Southeastern Connecticut, especially near the coast.

Showers and thunderstorms will then move into Western Massachusetts and portions of Northern and Western Connecticut during the late afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could pack a punch with gusty winds and possibly hail. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has placed NW Connecticut in the "slight" risk area and Central CT in a “marginal” risk area for severe weather.

Showers and storms will depart later tonight after the front passes through the state. Overnight lows will range from 50-55.

THE FIRST DAY OF JUNE…

Thursday is still looking good! We expect a dry day with partly sunny skies, a light northwesterly breeze, and seasonably mild temperatures. Temperatures will rise into the mid to perhaps upper 70s. The normal high for June 1st is 76 degrees!

SHOWERS POSSIBLE FRIDAY…

The atmosphere will become a bit more unstable on Friday. Therefore, any sunshine will likely cause clouds and a few showers to pop up during the afternoon and early evening. It’ll be another seasonably mild day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

An area of low pressure will move into New England Friday night and that means showers will increase in coverage and intensity. There may be a few thunderstorms mixed in as well.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE…

If our timing is correct, the low pressure system will depart quickly Saturday morning. Therefore showers should end early in the morning, and skies will become partly to mostly sunny. A northwesterly breeze will usher in drier air and temperatures will peak in the 70s.

Saturday night should be clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

Our weather will change again on Sunday. A storm system will approach New England from the west and it will spread rain into Connecticut, especially during the afternoon. We’ll also be caught in a cool southeasterly flow. Therefore, high temperatures will be limited to the 60s and lower 70s.

Rain will continue Sunday night, but it should taper off to drizzle by Monday morning. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.



EARLY NEXT WEEK…

The storm will move out to sea on Monday, but it could leave us with a damp, cool maritime flow. For now, we expect mostly cloudy skies, a few showers, and highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Tuesday looks a little better with partly sunny skies and highs 68-74. However, a few showers are possible in the afternoon and evening.

THE UPCOMING HURRICANE SEASON

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued their forecast today for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season. For several reasons, forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center are expecting an active season with 11-17 tropical storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6) and of those hurricanes 2-4 are expected to become major (average is 3). A major hurricane is a category 3, 4, or 5 with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or higher. A weak or absent El Nino in the Pacific, weak shear over the Atlantic Basin, and normal or warmer than normal sea surface temperatures favor an active season.

The season runs from June 1st through November 30th. However, this season got off to an unusually early start when Tropical Storm Arlene formed in the Eastern Atlantic in April.

The last hurricane to score a direct hit on Connecticut was Gloria on September 27th in 1985. Gloria’s eye crossed the Connecticut Coast near Bridgeport.

How the upcoming season will impact Connecticut remains to be seen, but the Early Warning Forecast team will keep you safe and informed over the coming months!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

