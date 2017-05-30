Three dogs killed in Norwich house fire

Three dogs were killed in a house fire in Norwich on Tuesday evening (WFSB)

Crews battled a house fire in Norwich on Tuesday evening, which left three dogs dead.

The fire broke out at a home on West Thames Street.

"When I looked across and saw the entire inside of the house was complete charcoal, it's devastating, it's awful," said Vicki Bentley.

No people were injured but three dogs passed away in the fire.

"They had a bunch of little schnauzer terrier dogs and they were always outside running around and I even remember them growing up as a kid and it's just awful, I wouldn't wish it on anybody," Bentley said.

Norwich Fire Chief Ken Scandariato is a dog lover himself, so Tuesday night was painful, but he says the house is still standing because of the bravery and quick actions of his firefighters.

“I can't be more proud of these guys they did a hell of a job,” Scandariato said.

He added that a recent policy change helped save this home. Firefighters used to meet at the station before heading out to the scene, but now they meet at the emergency site. Those extra minutes make a big difference.

“It really worked out tonight, we had enough help on the scene where we needed it in a timely manner and we worked well together,” Scandariato said.

Investigators believe the fire started on the first floor but it’s still not clear how it started.

Despite losing three dogs, Scandariato is happy the couple who lives at the home are safe and sound.

“Building can be repaired and rebuilt but you can't replace people, that's what we're all about,” Scandariato said.

Fortunately, no people were inside the house when the fire started.

