Tony Moreno to be sentenced in the death of his son

Tony Moreno during his trial. Moreno will be sentenced on murder charges Wednesday.

A young father from Middletown convicted of murdering his seven month-old baby after throwing him off the Arrigoni Bridge, will be sentenced today.

This sentencing comes three months after this 23 year-old was convicted of murder. He faces up to 70 years in prison.

It all started back in July of 2015, which is when prosecutors say Tony Moreno took his baby for a stroll on the south-bound side of the Arrigoni Bridge.

Moreno's mother, who testified in court, says her son called her that night and said he was going to jump.

While on the bridge Moreno told jurors his son, Aaden, slipped out of his hands, falling into the water below.

As Middletown Police started to arrive at the scene, Moreno attempted to follow through with his plan to commit suicide and plunged 100 feet into the Connecticut River.

The jury ultimately found Moreno guilty of murder despite his attorney's attempt to clear his client's name, maintaining Moreno only intended to harm himself that night.

