Dense fog a prelude to what could be a stormy evening

A dense fog advisory was issued for part of the state on Wednesday morning.

The advisory was issued for Windham County and runs through 10 a.m.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said the real weather story for the day involves a slight risk for severe storms later in the day.

"If we get partial sunshine, temperatures are going to move up and instability is going to take place in the atmosphere," Haney said. "Therefore we do run the risk for scattered thunderstorms possibly late [Wednesday] afternoon into [Wednesday] night."

Haney said the time frame looks to be between the hours of 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Track any storms that arise with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

"If we don't get the sunshine and the clouds hang in thick with that fog out there and it takes time to burn that off, the sun won't shine through, it won't destabilize the atmosphere and the storm chance will be lower later [Wednesday] afternoon," he said.

The northwest corner of Connecticut is in the "slight risk" category for severe storms, according to the Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma. Most of the rest of the state is in a "marginal risk."

High temperatures for the day will be in the mid-70s.

"Thursday will be a much better day with highs in the 70s," Haney said.

He expected partial sunshine for the day.

For Friday, Haney expected some sun for most of the day with scattered showers developing by the evening hours.

"Morning showers on Saturday give way to partial sunshine," he said. "Saturday during the day looks good."

