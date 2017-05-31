Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of the state

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of the state.

The watch is in place for Litchfield and Hartford counties until 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

However, the thunderstorm threat will be highly dependent on how much sun breaks through the cloud cover.

Track any storms that arise with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Scot Haney called the risk for severe storms during the afternoon and evening hours "slight."

"[Wednesday]’s thunderstorm threat will be highly dependent upon what type of clearing we have over the coming hours," Dixon said. "Given the morning fog and rain, we are more stable than areas to our west as we break out into sunshine and temperatures go up, the threat will increase a bit."

As of 1 p.m., the breakout was beginning to happen from west to east along the New York border.

"Regardless, areas west and northwest of Connecticut will see the greatest potential for severe weather as storms develop in an area where clearing has already been taking place and the atmosphere is destabilizing," Dixon reported.

The storms would include frequent lightning and heavy rain. They could also include gusty wind and perhaps some hail.

"The region along and north/northwest of I-84 will have the greatest chance for a strong to severe storm," Dixon said. "With lesser clearing and more stability, storms should weaken as they move into southeastern Connecticut."

Dixon said the timing for an isolated storm to develop may be between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. in western and northwestern Connecticut.

"Then there could be a line that moves into and through the state through the course of the evening hours from west to east," he said.

The northwest corner of Connecticut is in the "slight risk" category for severe storms, according to the Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma. Most of the rest of the state is in a "marginal risk."

High temperatures for the day will be in the mid-70s.

"Thursday will be a much better day with highs in the 70s," Haney said.

He expected partial sunshine for the day.

For Friday, Haney expected some sun for most of the day with scattered showers developing by the evening hours.

"Morning showers on Saturday give way to partial sunshine," he said. "Saturday during the day looks good."

