Tornado warnings expire but strong storms stick around

Strong storms started moving into the state just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

A tornado warning was issued for Litchfield and Fairfield counties and will last until 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday. It has since expired but the strong storms continue to move through the state.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said some of the storms moving through Connecticut are producing gusty winds and hail.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for parts of Tolland and Hartford counties until 8:30 p.m.

Track any storms that arise with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

DePrest said the greatest potential for severe weather will be in areas west and northwest of the state.

"Any storms that develop and move into CT, in addition to frequent lightning and heavy rain could produce gusty wind and perhaps some hail. The region along and north/northwest of I-84 will have the greatest chance for a strong to severe storm," Meteorologist Mark Dixon said.

The main batch of storms will move through the state between 7 and 11 p.m.

DePrest said showers will end after midnight and there will be some clearing.

Drier conditions arrive for the first day of June, along with some sunshine.

"While we cannot rule out an afternoon shower or two in a few places, most of the state will remain dry throughout the day," DePrest said.

The sun will allow temperatures to move into the middle and upper 70s.

Showers are possible on Friday during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Saturday looks good with sunshine, but temps only stay in the lower 70s.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

For weather alerts and updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.