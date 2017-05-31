Undocumented students, supporters push for vote on share of financial aid

According to the New York Post, CBS News anchor Scott Pelley has been removed from the network's evening newscast.More >
We've all been there, typing away at 50 words per minute, when suddenly the English language gets the best of us resulting in a Google search for the correct spelling of a word.More >
Crews battled a house fire in Norwich on Tuesday evening, which left three dogs dead.More >
Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.More >
A former Marine who was armed with a fake gun attempted a "suicide by cop" Tuesday night during a nearly three-hour standoff with police at the Orlando International Airport, authorities said.More >
East Hartford teachers protested outside of the high school on Tuesday morning to send a message to the National Education Secretary.More >
Strong storms could be knocking on our door later this afternoon and this evening.More >
On Tuesday, a hunter was reunited with the 911 dispatcher who helped him while he was lost and injured in the woods for hours.More >
Houston Police are seeking answers after finding a man’s naked and partially decapitated body in the parking lot of an apartment complex.More >
A Florida woman wants to know why someone unplugged a bounce house, causing it to deflate with nearly a dozen young children inside during her daughter's first birthday party.More >
