Undocumented students, supporters push for vote on share of financial aid

Undocumented college students and their supporters plan on storming the capitol on Wednesday.

They said they're rallying for access to financial aid they essentially already put money toward.

Two bills are before lawmakers that would help make that happen.

Both, one in the state House of Representatives and another in the Senate, were already passed by lawmakers on the state's Higher Education Committee.

However, time is ticking and students are hoping the rest of the legislature votes on them before their session is over.

Students and teachers said they've collected thousands of signatures to support their cause.

Wednesday, they'll continue to call on lawmakers.

The undocumented students said they want equal access to student-generated financial aid, which is tuition revenue that's set aside to help students in need. They feel they should be able to tap into it since they are paying into it.

Right now, Connecticut allows undocumented students to pay in-state tuition as long as they've spent two years at a state high school.

However, they don't qualify for any government funding.

Those against the bills argue it would mean less money for students who are legally in the country.

Wednesday's rally is set for 10:30 a.m. at the capitol building in Hartford.

