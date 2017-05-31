Glastonbury boy becomes internet phenom after 'acing' disc golf competition

According to the New York Post, CBS News anchor Scott Pelley has been removed from the network's evening newscast.More >
According to the New York Post, CBS News anchor Scott Pelley has been removed from the network's evening newscast.More >
We've all been there, typing away at 50 words per minute, when suddenly the English language gets the best of us resulting in a Google search for the correct spelling of a word.More >
We've all been there, typing away at 50 words per minute, when suddenly the English language gets the best of us resulting in a Google search for the correct spelling of a word.More >
President Trump later deleted the tweet and wrote the following response: "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!"More >
President Trump later deleted the tweet and wrote the following response: "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!"More >
Strong storms could be knocking on our door later this afternoon and this evening.More >
Strong storms could be knocking on our door later this afternoon and this evening.More >
Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.More >
Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.More >
Crews battled a house fire in Norwich on Tuesday evening, which left three dogs dead.More >
Crews battled a house fire in Norwich on Tuesday evening, which left three dogs dead.More >
A former Marine who was armed with a fake gun attempted a "suicide by cop" Tuesday night during a nearly three-hour standoff with police at the Orlando International Airport, authorities said.More >
A former Marine who was armed with a fake gun attempted a "suicide by cop" Tuesday night during a nearly three-hour standoff with police at the Orlando International Airport, authorities said.More >
On Tuesday, a hunter was reunited with the 911 dispatcher who helped him while he was lost and injured in the woods for hours.More >
On Tuesday, a hunter was reunited with the 911 dispatcher who helped him while he was lost and injured in the woods for hours.More >
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the real weather story for the day involves a slight risk for severe storms later in the day.More >
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the real weather story for the day involves a slight risk for severe storms later in the day.More >
A father from Middletown convicted of murdering his 7-month-old baby by throwing him off the Arrigoni Bridge will be sentenced on Wednesday.More >
A father from Middletown convicted of murdering his 7-month-old baby by throwing him off the Arrigoni Bridge will be sentenced on Wednesday.More >