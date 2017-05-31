Glastonbury boy becomes internet phenom after 'acing' disc golf competition

Wyatt Mahoney nails an 'ace' during a disc golf competition in Massachusetts. (Kids Disc Golf Facebook photo)

A 7-year-old boy from Glastonbury has become an internet sensation after his disc golf attempt was caught on camera.

Wyatt Mahoney nailed a 210 foot 'ace' during a recent competition in Massachusetts.

The shot helped him win his division, according to the group.

The video was uploaded to the Kids Disc Golf Facebook page and has been shared thousands of times.

Wyatt is a member of Kids Disc Golf and is on his way to the Massachusetts disc golf championship.

The organization was hoping the shot would make ESPN Sportscenter's Top 10.

