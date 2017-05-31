Hamden police seek shoplifting suspect

Hamden police said they're hoping the public will recognize a shoplifting suspect.

They released a couple of photos taken by surveillance cameras at a 7-Eleven on Dixwell Avenue.

Police said the suspected entered the store on Sunday around 3 a.m. with an "insulated" type of bag.

He then filled it with items from the store.

Police said he fled in a gold-colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4030.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.