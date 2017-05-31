New Haven firefighter charged following West Haven shooting incident

Darnell Tucker, a New Haven firefighter, was arrested for firing a shot while drunk outside of an apartment in West Haven. (West Haven police)

A firefighter in New Haven faces charges after a shooting that was reported in West Haven.

According to West Haven police, 35-year-old Darnell Tucker was involved in a dispute with his girlfriend while in possession of a gun.

The incident happened outside of an apartment at 330 Savin Ave. on Friday.

Police said Tucker fired a shot outside of the apartment building before being taken into custody.

No one appeared to have been hurt.

They said he was found to be in possession of a gun at the time of his arrest.

Tucker was charged with a number of firearm and domestic violence charges.

