Two taken into custody following incident involving weapons

Police had closed the area of Saw Mill Road on Wednesday afternoon (WFSB)

Two people were taken into custody following an argument involving weapons in West Haven on Wednesday.

The argument happened between two men at a business on Saw Mill Road.

The area was closed to traffic but it has since reopened.

Police said one man was armed with a gun and another had a wrench.

It is unclear what caused the argument at this time.

