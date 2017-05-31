Mayor: Aetna decided to relocate a long time ago

Following reports that insurance giant Aetna is planning to move out of Connecticut, Hartford's mayor issued a response.

Mayor Luke Bronin said it was clear from conversations with the insurer's leadership that it decided a long time ago to relocate their corporate headquarters out of the state.

Aetna issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are in negotiations with several states regarding a headquarters relocation, with the goal of broadening our access to innovation and the talent that will fill knowledge economy-type positions," said T.J. Crawford, senior director, media relations. "We remain committed to our Connecticut-based employees and the Hartford campus, and hope to have a final resolution by early summer.”

"They have said that Aetna remains committed to its Connecticut workforce, and that the Hartford campus will continue to be a substantial employment base for thousands of Aetna employees," Bronin said. "But losing Aetna’s flag is a hard blow for the state and for the greater Hartford region."

Bronin said as a state, we need to act boldly to change the things that need to change.

"Across the country, companies are locating in places where they can recruit top talent," he said. "We don’t have to be New York or Boston to be competitive, but we have to recognize that strong, fiscally-sound, culturally-vibrant metropolitan areas are key to economic growth."

Connecticut has the opportunity to be one of those places, Bronin said.

"But we need to marshal the full strength of our region and our state to invest in a strong, vibrant Capital City," he continued. "Not at the expense of our suburbs and small towns, but for the sake of Connecticut’s economic future, because we’re all tied together.”

Bronin planned a news conference to answer questions around 3:30 p.m. at Hartford City Hall.

