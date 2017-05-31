Police in New Britain have arrested a 20-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.

Police in New Britain have arrested a 20-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.

PD: Teen says she was drugged, raped by eight men

Last month, a man was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a teenager in New Britain.

According to court documents connected to that man’s arrest, a 14-year-old girl said she was drugged, held against her will and raped by eight men in the basement of a home where there is a recording studio.

Documents say the teen went missing for about six days, and she claimed that during that time she was drugged and raped.

The man arrested was 20-year-old Miguel Pagan, and now police are looking for more suspects who were involved in the incident.

According to the arrest warrant, she told police eight men held her against her will at the home on Clark Street.

Police said they believe she was given the drug “Molly” during that time.

Paperwork shows that Pagan “admitted to picking up the victim on the west side of the city on Friday, April 7. Over the course of the six days that he had the victim with him."

He admitted to having sex with her and told police “They spent the majority of the time at the basement studio."

The victim said Pagan had a gun and she was also cut with a knife.

Pagan’s cell phone and Facebook messenger account was also looked into. Police said Pagan’s mother told him to stop “or you’re going to get rape charges.” The message then said “Use condoms. No evidence."

The girl tried to escape through a basement window but couldn't. She was eventually brought to a family friend in a public place. Police are looking if more arrests need to be made.

“Our case is open, active and ongoing,” said New Britain Police Capt. Thomas Steck.

The home was also raided for drugs in 2015 but police didn't know specifics.

Pagan will be back in court in July. His bond is set at $1 million.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.