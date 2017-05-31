A Nice Start to June

LAST NIGHT…

It was quite an active evening with severe thunderstorms moving across Northern and Western Connecticut. Mark Dixon and Bruce Deprest went on the air at 7:10, because they were monitoring a very suspicious thunderstorm in Eastern New York that had strong signs of rotation and hail. 4 minutes later the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Southern Litchfield County, which includes New Milford. Moments later a Tornado Warning was issued for Northern Fairfield County, which includes the town of Sherman. We were the first station on the air with the Tornado Warning. The Tornado Warning was allowed to expire at 7:45. Elsewhere, there were several severe thunderstorm warnings. There is no confirmation of a tornado, at least for now. However, there was wind damage and several reports of hail 1.0 inch in diameter in Roxbury and New Milford.

THE FIRST DAY OF JUNE…

A cold front will move out to the south and east of Connecticut today. This will allow for drier conditions and finally some sunshine to break through the clouds! While we cannot rule out an afternoon shower or two in a few places, most of the state will remain dry throughout the day. The sun will allow temperatures to reach the middle and upper 70s in most places. Temperatures may be slightly cooler in southeastern Connecticut due to an onshore southwesterly breeze. The normal high for June 1st is 76 degrees!

SHOWERS POSSIBLE FRIDAY…

An upper level low tracking across Quebec will bring cold air aloft, which will increase instability in the atmosphere. At the surface, a cold front will approach Connecticut during the afternoon and evening. Thus, Friday will feature increasing clouds with showers possible in the afternoon. The clouds will hold high temperatures in the lower to middle 70s across the state.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE…

The front will clear the state by Saturday morning and a gusty northwesterly breeze will usher in a cool, dry air mass into Connecticut. Therefore, despite abundant sunshine, we are expecting temperatures to only reach the lower 70s Saturday afternoon. Saturday night could be relatively chilly with lows in the 40s in many spots away from Long Island Sound with 50s near the coast.

By Sunday, another frontal system will approach New England from the west. We expect morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds with rain arriving by the evening hours. Highs will reach the middle 70s inland, but a southeasterly flow will keep shoreline locations in the upper 60s.

Rain will continue Sunday night with low temperatures in the middle to upper 50s.



EARLY NEXT WEEK…

The forecast for early next week features quite a bit of uncertainty. The GFS computer model brings the front through Connecticut on Monday and stalls it just to our south on Tuesday. The front would bring some showers on Monday, but there would be some breaks in the clouds, which would allow temperatures to reach the middle 70s. A wave of low pressure would then ride along the front on Tuesday, bringing another round of rain. A cool easterly flow would keep highs in the lower to middle 60s Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the ECMWF model hangs up the front further south. This scenario would send a wave along the front on Monday, bringing rain, easterly winds, with highs in the 60s. Tuesday would be mostly dry with just a few showers possible and temperatures in the 70s.



For now we are going with the GFS scenario, meaning that Monday will feature just a few showers, while steadier rain will occur on Tuesday. Either way, unsettled and cooler than normal weather is likely early next week. Stay tuned to Channel 3 Eyewitness News for updates as we get closer!



WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND…

Both models keep an upper-level low near New England on Wednesday. At the surface, a weak low pressure system will track south of Connecticut. This will keep us locked in a cool easterly flow with plenty of clouds and showers, with temperatures holding in the middle 60s for highs.

Looking ahead, the dip in the jet stream over the northeast does not appear to want to go away anytime soon. As such, even though June marks the start of Meteorological Summer, no summer-like heat will reach Connecticut in the foreseeable future.

THE UPCOMING HURRICANE SEASON

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued their forecast today for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season. For several reasons, forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center are expecting an active season with 11-17 tropical storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6) and of those hurricanes 2-4 are expected to become major (average is 3). A major hurricane is a category 3, 4, or 5 with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or higher. A weak or absent El Nino in the Pacific, weak shear over the Atlantic Basin, and normal or warmer than normal sea surface temperatures favor an active season.

The season runs from June 1st through November 30th. However, this season got off to an unusually early start when Tropical Storm Arlene formed in the Eastern Atlantic in April.

The last hurricane to score a direct hit on Connecticut was Gloria on September 27th in 1985. Gloria’s eye crossed the Connecticut Coast near Bridgeport.

How the upcoming season will impact Connecticut remains to be seen, but the Early Warning Forecast team will keep you safe and informed over the coming months!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest and Scot Haney

