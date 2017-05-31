A Storm Threat This Evening, but a Nice Start to June

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for Litchfield and Hartford Counties until 9:00 this evening. The main threat from these storms will be gusty (perhaps damaging) winds and hail. Even though we didn’t have a lot of heating today, the atmosphere aloft is quite unstable. There is plenty of vertical shear and temperatures aloft are rather cold. The greatest threat for severe weather will be across Northern and Western Connecticut. The atmosphere isn’t quite as unstable in southern and southeastern portions of the state. In these locations, severe weather is less likely. However, there is still a chance for a strong thunderstorm with gusty winds and heavy rain.

The main batch of thunderstorms will move across Connecticut from west to east this evening between 7pm and 11pm. Showers will end after midnight and we’ll likely see some clearing in the pre-dawn hours.

Temperatures this evening will be in the 60s and it will be a bit muggy. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and there may be areas of fog.

THE FIRST DAY OF JUNE…

A cold front will move out to the south and east of Connecticut tomorrow. This will allow for drier conditions and finally some sunshine to break through the clouds! While we cannot rule out an afternoon shower or two in a few places, most of the state will remain dry throughout the day. The sun will allow temperatures to reach the middle and upper 70s in most places. Temperatures may be slightly cooler in southeastern Connecticut due to an onshore southwesterly breeze. The normal high for June 1st is 76 degrees!

SHOWERS POSSIBLE FRIDAY…

An upper level low tracking across Quebec will bring cold air aloft, which will increase instability in the atmosphere. At the surface, a cold front will approach Connecticut during the afternoon and evening. Thus, Friday will feature increasing clouds with showers possible in the afternoon. The clouds will hold high temperatures in the lower to middle 70s across the state.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE…

The front will clear the state by Saturday morning and a gusty northwesterly breeze will usher in a cool, dry air mass into Connecticut. Therefore, despite abundant sunshine, we are expecting temperatures to only reach the lower 70s Saturday afternoon. Saturday night could be relatively chilly with lows in the 40s in many spots away from Long Island Sound with 50s near the coast.

By Sunday, another frontal system will approach New England from the west. We expect that morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds and rain by evening hours. Highs will reach the middle 70s inland, but a southeasterly flow will keep shoreline locations in the upper 60s.

Rain will continue Sunday night with low temperatures in the middle to upper 50s.



EARLY NEXT WEEK…

The forecast for early next week features quite a bit of uncertainty. The GFS computer model bring the front through Connecticut on Monday and stalls it just to our south on Tuesday. The front would bring some showers on Monday, but there would be some breaks in the clouds, which would allow temperatures to reach the middle 70s. A wave of low pressure would then ride along the front on Tuesday, bringing another round of rain. A cool easterly flow would keep highs in the lower to middle 60s Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the ECMWF model hangs up the front further south. This scenario would send a wave along the front on Monday, bringing rain, easterly winds, and 60s for highs on Monday. Tuesday would be mostly dry with just a few showers possible and temperatures in the 70s.



For now we are going with the GFS scenario, meaning that Monday will feature just a few showers while steadier rain will occur on Tuesday. Either way, unsettled and cooler than normal weather is likely early next week. Stay tuned to Channel 3 Eyewitness News for updates as we get closer!



WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND…

Both models keep an upper-level low near New England on Wednesday. At the surface, a weak low pressure system will track south of Connecticut. This will keep us locked in a cool easterly flow with plenty of clouds and showers, with temperatures holding in the middle 60s for highs.

Looking ahead, the dip in the jet stream over the northeast does not appear to want to go away anytime soon. As such, even though June marks the start of Meteorological Summer, no summer-like heat will reach Connecticut in the foreseeable future.

THE UPCOMING HURRICANE SEASON

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued their forecast today for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season. For several reasons, forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center are expecting an active season with 11-17 tropical storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6) and of those hurricanes 2-4 are expected to become major (average is 3). A major hurricane is a category 3, 4, or 5 with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or higher. A weak or absent El Nino in the Pacific, weak shear over the Atlantic Basin, and normal or warmer than normal sea surface temperatures favor an active season.

The season runs from June 1st through November 30th. However, this season got off to an unusually early start when Tropical Storm Arlene formed in the Eastern Atlantic in April.

The last hurricane to score a direct hit on Connecticut was Gloria on September 27th in 1985. Gloria’s eye crossed the Connecticut Coast near Bridgeport.

How the upcoming season will impact Connecticut remains to be seen, but the Early Warning Forecast team will keep you safe and informed over the coming months!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest and Weather Intern Nathaniel Clark

