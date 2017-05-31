Vandals hit historic Hartford monument

Vandalism has been seen around the Colt monument in Hartford (WFSB)

A historic Hartford monument was vandalized for the second time in less than a year.

At the Samuel Colt Monument, there was trash, smashed glass, and spray paint seen on the walls.

While Eyewitness News was at the monument checking out the vandalism, someone was seen there smashing a bottle at the monument.

When asked why that person was doing what they did, the vandal replied “It's just a chance to let out anger."

Samuel Colt, the famous gun maker and industrialist, played a significant role in the development of Hartford, the nation, and the world.

His monument has sat in Colt Park since 1906 off of Wethersfield Avenue overlooking the blue domed factory where his guns were produced.

The park was donated to the city by his wife Elizabeth.

The city has 19 park employees and over 2,000 acres of land in Hartford that has to be maintained.

Every second Saturday of the month volunteers clean up Colt Park.

One park ranger is helping turn it into a national park

"It's important to highlight the importance of what was done so people will come to appreciate and through appreciation work to collectively protect the importance of what was done here,” said Park Ranger Bert Barnett.

A bronze crest from the monument was stolen last fall, and later found in pieces at a local recycling center.

It will take $300,000 to fix it and is still in the process. Graffiti discovered over the long Memorial Day weekend will be taken off on Thursday.

"I live next door in the Colt mansion and I have a view of the park and I spend a lot of time here. I think part of the problem is because parks aren't supposed to be entered after sundown,” said Anne Goshdigian, of Hartford.

Police are still looking into who is responsible for the graffiti.

Tours of the Coltsville National Park begin this weekend running 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through September 17.

Those tours meet at the Colt monument and are canceled if there is any bad weather.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.