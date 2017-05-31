New restaurant to open in Essex

A new restaurant is about to open in Centerbrook.

It's called "The Essex.”

The open concept kitchen is the creative result of 20-plus years for world renowned Chef Colt Taylor.

During the past 12 months, Taylor has invested a lot of time, effort and money into creating his 138 seat restaurant located right on Main Street.

He said it’s going to be all about the food.

"We're going to cook food with love,” Taylor said.

He said that love is not defining The Essex with one label, like modern American, Italian or Thai.

"We have some really localized stuff in some capacities we have some high-end products from around the world. We're going to give people variety. The menu is not set in stone at any given point,” Taylor said.

The baking ovens are lined in stone, the bourbon bar is top shelf, and there is a huge mural created by Colt's mother, artist Melissa Barberie, which will be the focal point for the social space.

Outside is a self-contained hydroponic garden that will grow all of the herbs for the kitchen.

“This is a very social area where more simplistic style food will exist in an ala-cart setting. But as a whole the energy of the kitchen flows into the restaurant,” Taylor said.

The Essex opens in the middle of June.

