Man shot while waiting for car repairs in Hartford

A man was shot while waiting for car repairs to be finished in Hartford. (Hartford police)

Hartford police are searching for a man accused in a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon.

Police said the victim was waiting in the parking lot of the Fast Go Muffler Shop on Homestead Avenue for car repairs he was having done when a man ran up behind him and shot him in the buttocks and wrist.

The victim, a 29-year-old man from Bloomfield, was taken to St. Francis Hospital and was later determined to be in stable condition.

Police are reviewing surveillance video of the incident.

The suspect was identified as being between the ages of 17 and 24, and was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-757-4089.

