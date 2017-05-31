Arrigoni Bridge closed for police activity, rescue boats seen in CT River

Police activity closed the Arrigoni Bridge on Wednesday night (CT DOT)

Police activity closed the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown in both directions on Wednesday night.

Middletown police said they were investigating reports of a jumper on the bridge.

The Department of Motor Vehicles said Route 66 east and westbound on the Arrigoni Bridge is closed. The closure was reported a little before 9 p.m.

A Route 9 off-ramp is also closed at this time.

Sources told Eyewitness News that a dive team was called to the scene.

At least three rescue boats were seen in the Connecticut River near the Harbor Park area.

