Search continues following reports that someone went in the water near Arrigoni Bridge

Authorities were continuing the search in Middletown on Thursday. (WFSB)

Authorities are searching the Connecticut River under the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown on Thursday morning.

Middletown police said they are investigating reports that someone went into the Connecticut River on Wednesday night. Crews, including the U.S. Coast Guard, resumed a search on Thursday that began on Wednesday night.

Divers have been going in and out of the water. They appear to be concentrating on an area right under the bridge.

The Department of Motor Vehicles said Route 66 east and westbound on the Arrigoni Bridge was closed in both directions on Wednesday night. It was first reported a little before 9 p.m. A Route 9 off-ramp was also closed at the time.

The bridge reopened just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, police said.

Middletown police said they received reports that someone fell over the bridge and that it's unlikely that the person survived.

State police said they took over the investigation. They said a suicidal man was reported to have fallen over the bridge and that a firearm was involved.

That's why they considered their efforts on Thursday a recovery mission, not a rescue mission.

On Wednesday night, crews dealt with pitch-black conditions in the river.

Time was also ticking because of stormy weather that approached. As a result of those storms, they said they were forced to call off the search.

Middletown's fire marshal called the situation "difficult."

"Quite a few of the ones we've had that have gone over, we never found for days later," said Albert Santostefano, Middletown fire marshal. "Down the river, further, other people found them. Just emotionally, it's very tough on the guys."

No details about the person were released.

