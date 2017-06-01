CT senator to discuss global impact of Trump climate decision

Connecticut's senior senator is planning to speak out on Thursday against the president's anticipated decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal and environmental advocates said they will condemn the expected decision during a news conference at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday night to say he would announce his decision on Thursday afternoon.

Under the deal, 195 nations vowed to reduce carbon emissions to help fight climate change.

Trump made a campaign promise to pull out of the deal. He said the agreement could cost the U.S. 6 million jobs. He instead pledged to reverse decades of decline in coal mining.

That path would also unravel one of President Barack Obama's major achievements, which was to reduce the impacts of climate change.

However, Trump could also attempt to renegotiate the agreement.

Renegotiating it would weaken the landmark deal, which was reached in 2015.

Blumenthal urged Trump to not back away from the deal.

Still, CBS News learned that Trump is poised to make good on his campaign promise.

Many lawmakers are divided on the issue. Twenty Republicans said they sent a letter to the president which urged him to back out of the agreement. Some Democrats have voted to uphold it.

Blumenthal said pulling out would greatly undermine leadership abroad, hurt job growth and investment in clean energy jobs and could result in irreversible environmental harm.

According to the United Nations environment chief, companies like Google, Apple and Walmart are already taking the lead in clean energy.

If Trump backs away from the deal, the U.S. would join Syria and Nicaragua as the world's only non-participants.

Critics said the best jobs will go to China, India and Europe, which have been redoubling their commitments to renewable energy.

Blumenthal's news conference is set for 1 p.m.

