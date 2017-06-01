CT senator to discuss global impact of Trump climate decision

Police activity closed the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown in both directions on Wednesday night. Middletown police said they are investigating reports that someone went into the Connecticut River.More >
Hartford police are searching for a man accused in a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon.More >
A father from Middletown convicted of murdering his 7-month-old baby by throwing him off the Arrigoni Bridge was sentenced on Wednesday.More >
CNN has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after a video of her holding what looked like a severed head of President Trump.More >
Dashcam video showing Tiger Woods' Memorial Day encounter with police was made available Wednesday, shedding more light on the golfer's much-scrutinized arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.More >
Strong storms started moving into the state just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday.More >
A new restaurant is about to open in Centerbrook. It's called "The Essex.”More >
Prosecutors say a Texas nurse who is in prison for the 1984 killing of a toddler and who faces new charges in the 1981 death of an infant is suspected of killing as many as 60 young children around that time.More >
A 1-month-old baby and two adults were ejected from a van in Florida when the driver attempted to avoid hitting a deer that ran into the road.More >
Police have arrested a man who tried to drag a state trooper with his car.More >
