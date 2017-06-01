Report of a fight leads to gun arrest in Hartford

Hartford police said they arrested a man for illegally carrying a weapon following a report that he had been fighting with a woman.

Police said they arrested 40-year-old Terrance Mitchell of Hartford on Sunday just before 7 a.m.

Officers said they were dispatched to the area of Huntington and Ashley streets for a report for a man and a woman fighting.

The person who made the report said the two eventually left in a green Honda Accord, but that the man had a gun in his possession.

Police said they were able to find the Accord and place Mitchell under arrest.

They said they recovered a black handgun.

Mitchell was charged with weapons in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm and a number of motor vehicle charges.

