Best & worst states for jobs: Where Connecticut ranks

Following reports of insurance giant Aetna seeking to relocate its headquarters out of Connecticut, the state itself appears to be doing fairly well on the jobs front.

The personal finance website WalletHub released its list of 2017's best and worst states for jobs.

On it, Connecticut ranked 14th out of the 50 states.

Metrics included in the study ranged from employment growth to median annual income.

Connecticut's job market rank may have been 32 but its economic environment rank was 12.

The top three states for jobs included Washington, Colorado and New Hampshire.

See a slideshow of the top 15 here.

The worst, according to WalletHub, were Kentucky, Louisiana and West Virginia.

Employers are expected to hire 5 percent more graduates from the class of 2017 than in the previous year, researchers said.

See the complete results of the study here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.