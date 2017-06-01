New teen drivers 3 times as likely to be involved in a deadly crash

New teen drivers between the ages of 16 and 17 are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash.

That's according to new research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

AAA released the results of its study on Thursday to coincide with what it calls the "100 deadliest days" for teen drivers. It's the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when the average number of teen driver crashes climbs 15 percent compared to the rest of the year.

“Sadly, the new AAA research hits much too close to home given the recent tragedy in Manchester that police say involved a 17-year-old driver, claimed three young lives and impacted an entire community,” said Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in greater Hartford. “And now, as we head into the summer months, it is sobering to think that the risk of fatal crashes involving young, inexperienced drivers is even greater."

The cash in Manchester happened on May 20 along Route 44.

AAA said over the past five years, more than 1,600 people nationwide were killed in crashes involving inexperienced teen drivers during the 100 day period.

In Connecticut, the past five years have seen 36 people killed under the same circumstances.

According to University of Connecticut crash data, about a third of those crashes involved drivers between the ages of 16 or 17.

"The new AAA research should be concerning to everyone because teen crash fatalities are on the rise and we know from previous AAA research that it is not usually the teen driver who is killed, but their passengers and other drivers," Parmenter said.

