Gas pipe struck near Manchester restaurant

CNG crews were out in Manchester on Thursday morning. (WFSB)

Gas crews are investigating a leak in Manchester on Thursday morning.

The crews were in the area of 120 Charter Oak St. around 10:15 a.m., which is in front of the Hungry Tiger Restaurant.

People were evacuated to the back of the building.

Construction news may have struck a pipe, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

There was no word of injuries.

Repair crews are on the scene.

