PD: Man 'intentionally caused' spill at Glastonbury company

A former employee was arrested after police said he intentionally caused a spill at a Glastonbury company in 2015.

Wethersfield resident Manuel A. Sastre, 54, was charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and discharged to waters of the state without a permit.

The arrest of Sastre comes after a sodium hydroxide spill happened at Connecticut Galvanizing/Highway Safety Corporation, which is located at 239 Commerce St., in 2015.

Police said during their investigation, they determined the spill "was intentional and caused by Sastre." Police said Sastre was terminated from his job at the Connecticut Galvanizing/Highway Safety Corporation only a few months before the spill.

Sastre was ordered to stay away from Connecticut Galvanizing/Highway Safety Corporation. Sastre, who is being held on a $50,000 bond, is expected to be arraigned at Manchester Superior Court on June 7.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.