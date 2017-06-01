A large fire destroyed a historic barn on the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs late Monday night.

Dairy Bar, another building on UConn campus evacuated due to gas leak

Two buildings including the Dairy Bar on the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs were evacuated due to a gas leak on Thursday morning.

The people inside the Jones Building and the Dairy Bar at UConn were evacuated around 11:30 a.m.

UConn spokesperson said the construction crews were landscaping after the fire last month that ravaged the historic barn when they "accidentally struck a gas line and ruptured it."

The UConn spokesperson said the gas levels were unacceptably high and that prompted the evacuation at the two buildings.

Crews from Connecticut Natural Gas were called to the scene

There were no reported injuries.

The leak remains under investigation.

