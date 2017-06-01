Police search for suspects in Mass. and CT credit card fraud cases

Police are looking for the people responsible for “numerous credit card fraud cases in western and central Massachusetts, Connecticut, and possibly Rhode Island."

They said the cases of credit card fraud happened in March 2017. Police said those involved used stolen credit card information “to make fraudulent purchases worth thousands of dollars” at “numerous Walmart stores.”

Those involved in the “credit card fraud” were traveling in a white Ford Expedition EL (extended length) SUV. The vehicle could be a rental car with possible Rhode Island or other out-of-state registration plates.

Police released photos of those people involved on Thursday. See more of the photos here.

Anyone with information call Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit, (413) 505-5936, or utilize Text-a-Tip by texting the word CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) and type the word SOLVE into the body of the message followed by your tip.

