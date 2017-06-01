Suspicious vehicle spotted following Ellington school bus

School officials alerted parents that a suspicious vehicle was spotted following a school bus in Ellington on Thursday morning.

Dr. Scott Nicol, Ellington's superintendent, sent a message to parents to tell them what happened.

Nicol said it happened on the Windermere bus run for Bus 26.

"Please know that we have been in contact with the local police and at no time was any child or adult in danger," Nicol wrote to parents.

State police said troopers made contact with the driver of the vehicle. They said the unidentified driver had nothing to with the kids, the school, or the bus.

The incident remains under investigation.

