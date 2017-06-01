CT delegates, lawmakers react to U.S. withdrawal from Paris accord

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris global climate pact.

According to the Associated Press, the White House says the Paris accord “is a bad deal for Americans” and that the president’s action would keep "his campaign promise to put American workers first."

Following the announcement, Connecticut leaders made remarks about the issue.

In a statement, Gov. Dannel Malloy said “Withdrawing the United States from the Paris Agreement is a grave mistake – and it is our future generations who will pay the price. Our nation has a proud history of leading by example and we do not cower from the hard work of making the world a safer place. History will judge this presidential administration harshly for its collective failure to address one of the most pressing global issues of our lifetime. For our part, in Connecticut we will continue building on our efforts to address climate change with common sense, practical initiatives that will help to build and grow our economy. Unfortunately, we lack a strong partner at the federal level as we go about this incredibly important work.”

Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman said, “The Paris Climate Accord is a covenant, a promise to our children and those who come after, a treaty signed by nearly every other nation in the world, and a bond that connects us to fellow human beings wherever they are on the globe. The United States has done the unthinkable and broken that promise. In doing so, we compromise human health and the health of the planet. The agricultural, economic, and human repercussions will be felt in the years to come. The disgrace to the Trump Administration is immediate.”

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said the “Paris Climate Agreement is the largest multilateral cooperative agreement ever reached to address the challenge of global climate change, signed by nearly every country in the world.”

He continued to say “Leaving the Paris Accord is a moral abomination. Our duty, as temporary occupants of this earth, is to leave the planet for our children and grandchildren in at least as good a condition as we found it. By turning our back on the global effort to stop the catastrophic warming of our planet in such a public and spiteful way, President Trump risks dooming the future of the planet and the future of our civilization. If climate change continues unchecked, the great coastal cities of the world will be wiped out, crops will fail, and people will die. That's not hyperbole – that’s science. Luckily, this does not need to be our fate if we choose to invest in cleaner ways to power our world. But by pulling out of the Paris Accord, the United States signals it does not want to be part of this vital effort. The withdrawal from Paris is part of a strategy, pushed by the new anarchists that surround the president, to shrink the United States back into its borders and end a century of U.S. global leadership. This is a gift to the Chinese and the Russians and other ascendant nations who will eagerly fill this leadership void. And to make matters even worse, as the rest of the world pursues a course of renewable energy, all the millions of jobs that go with that transition will be created in countries that stay in the Paris Accord. The president's decision to leave Paris is both a planet killer and a job killer. The irony of it all is that I suspect the president doesn't know the first thing about the agreement or any of its details. If he did, he would have never made this disastrous, immoral decision.”

Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty released a statement saying “The President's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord is a mistake for American jobs, American innovation, American leadership in the world, and the future of the planet. American companies are creating jobs every day to meet the world's need for sustainable, affordable energy. By turning his back on global markets and global commitments, President Trump is hurting American workers, reversing the growth in our economy, and endangering the wellbeing of the ever-larger number of Americans who live in areas that are bearing the costs of erratic weather patterns that are the hallmark of climate change. I urge the President and his advisers to consider the enormous advantages to America of continuing to honor the Paris Accord and to join virtually every other country on the planet in siding with science. The well-being of the American people – now and in the future – is at stake.”

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.