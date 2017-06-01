Search continues for man who fell off Arrigoni Bridge

Authorities were continuing the search in Middletown on Thursday. (WFSB)

State Police continue to search the Connecticut River for a man they say shot himself and fell over the Arrigoni Bridge Wednesday night.

The bridge, which runs from Middletown to Portland, was closed for about six hours from Wednesday night to early Thursday morning while crews investigated.

Search efforts had to be halted Wednesday night because of the storms, but the search started back up again Thursday morning, where rescue crews and boats were seen on the water.

Some people who live in the area said this is happening all too often.

“It's sad really, there has been a number of people that have gone off the bridges but they should have something around there that prevents that from happening because it has happened in the past,” said Tony Polunbo of Middletown.

Nearly two years ago, Tony Moreno, who was recently found guilty of murdering his infant son, threw a baby over the bridge then jumped over.

The child died and Moreno was recently sentenced to 70 years in prison.

“I think they should have some type of fence up there because it's happened in the past, not just once but a number of times,” Polunbo said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Department of Transportation to see what could be done to prevent this. They said the bridge is a historic structure and has limited capabilities when it comes to adding anything to it.

While some state bridges have fencing, the DOT said it is mainly to keep people from throwing garbage at cars traveling below the bridge.

A spokesperson said people could find their way around fences and netting. There are no bridges in the state with netting.

The Arrigoni Bridge does have a sidewalk that allows people to use.

Police have not released the name of the man they are searching for.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.