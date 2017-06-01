ShopRite in West Haven set to close in July

A grocery store in West Haven is closing next month and more than 100 employees will be without a job.

The ShopRite on Campbell Avenue will close in July, according to a notice filed with the Connecticut Department of Labor.

According to the WARN notice, 148 people will be out of work by July 29. The store owner called it a business decision.

The store on Campbell Avenue is one of several ShopRite's owned by Gararfolo Markets LLC of Milford.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 371 President Tom Wilkinson said he was disappointed to learn of the store closing. Wilkinson was notified by the company recently and will be meeting with executives regarding benefits packages next week.

“The lease for this site is nearing the end of its term and we made a decision, based on rising costs, to close this location and focus on our other ShopRite stores in the area, including the nearby ShopRite in Orange. We remain committed to providing the New Haven County community with the same great services at our ShopRite stores,” ShopRite said in a statement on Thursday.

The union is hopeful it can relocate workers to some of the other stores in Hamden, Milford, Stratford or East Haven. The company told Eyewitness News that West Haven store employees “are welcome to apply for jobs at our other store locations in the area, and many have already done that.”

“We are hoping to place between 80 and 100 of those associates in new positions at our other stores,” ShopRite said in a statement on Thursday.

Customers said they're sad to see ShopRite go.

“It's a pain because they give us low rates there and I just got a lot of food for only $120 dollars,” Lashonda Lockhart, of West Haven, said. “It's a good value here."

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.