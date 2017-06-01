Crashes involving teen drivers on the rise during summer months

The “deadliest 100 days” is the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when teen drivers are more likely to be involved in a deadly crash. (WFSB)

There is yet another new statistic that parents need to hear before a child gets behind the wheel.

During the summer, AAA said the average number of deadly crashes involving teen drivers climbs 15 percent compared to the rest of the year.

"A lot of people might think, well I don't have a teen at home. This isn't an issue that affects me. But, we know from previous AAA research that the teen driver is not necessarily the one who's killed,” said Amy Parmenter of AAA of Greater Hartford.

According to AAA, new teen drivers are three times as likely as adults to be involved in deadly crashes.

It’s all a potential danger on the road to anyone on the road.

"It is our responsibility to get this message to our children on a constant basis,” said Jane Bedell, who lost her teenage daughter Lauren in a crash in August of 2011.

Her daughter was not wearing a seatbelt and her mom now wants other parents to be aware.

"My Lauren, the love of my life, my heart, she's dead, she's gone forever,” Bedell said.

According to AAA, over the past five years, more than 1,600 people nationwide were killed in crashes involving inexperienced drivers between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

In Connecticut, during that same time period, 36 people have been killed.

For Bedell, it's a mission now to have parents talk with their kids, educate them about safe driving, before it's too late.

"You do not want to be crying, suffering for what you didn't do or for what might have been,” Bedell said.

