Pop-up showers tomorrow, but most of the weekend looks good!

A RECAP OF YESTERDAY’S STORMS…

A tornado warning was issued for Northern Fairfield County and portions of Southern Litchfield County early yesterday evening. Mark Dixon and I were live on Channel 3 minutes before the tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service. The severe storm moved into Connecticut from Eastern New York. Today, a National Weather Service team from Albany New York surveyed the damage and they confirmed a tornado touchdown in the town of Wappinger, New York, which is located in Dutchess County. The tornado dissipated before reaching Connecticut. It was only on the ground for 1.25 miles. It was an EF1 tornado with maximum wind speeds of 100 mph. The tornado was approximately ¼ mile wide. Fortunately, there were no injuries. Damage included numerous snapped hardwood and softwood trees, and the roof of a shed was lifted off.

A RECAP OF MAY…

May 2017 went into the record books as a cool, wet month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks was 58.3 degrees, which is 1.2 degrees cooler than normal. We had a heat wave on the 17th, 18th, and 19th when the temperature was 94, 96, and 92 respectively. However, the cool days more than offset the warm ones. There were many days when the high temperature was only in the 50s and 60s. 21 out of the 31 days in May had an average temperatures that was at or below normal. We also had a good deal of rain with a grand total of 4.59” in Windsor Locks, which is 0.24” above normal.

In Bridgeport, May was 0.5 degrees warmer than normal with an average temperature of 59.6 degrees. The temperature reached a record shattering 93 degrees on the 18th. Bridgeport received even more rain than Windsor Locks. There was a total of 5.49”, which is 1.69” above normal.

THE FIRST DAY OF JUNE…

Today started out sunny, but a lot of clouds built up since the air aloft was cold and unstable. Scattered showers and thunderstorms popped up across the state. Small hail fell in Woodstock and Plainfield. The more robust storms were in Eastern Connecticut. A severe thunderstorm was issued just across the border in Rhode Island.

Most of the day was quite pleasant. For a change, we enjoyed a warmer temperatures. Highs were in the 70s and lower 80s. The temperature peaked at 81 degrees in Willimantic.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

The threat of showers has greatly diminished and we can look forward to a nice evening. The sky will become clear and the air will turn noticeably cooler. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s and 60s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 45-55.

THE END OF THE WEEK…

Tomorrow should be a lot like today. Morning sunshine will give way to a mix of clouds and sunshine and scattered showers and thunderstorm will pop up during the afternoon. Once again, small hail is possible since the air aloft will be chilly. Plus, a trough of low pressure will move into Southern New England and this will provide the lift necessary from showers to develop. Tomorrow won’t be nearly as warm as today, but it will be quite comfortable with highs 67-74.

The sky will become clear Friday night and the air will cool down nicely. Temperatures will drop into the 40s to near 50 degrees by late Friday night.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE…

Saturday is looking good with partly to mostly sunny skies, a dry northwesterly breeze, and highs in the lower 70s. We can expect more cool weather Saturday night with clear skies and lows 45-55.

Sunday will start out nice with partly to mostly sunny skies, but clouds will overspread the state throughout the day. Rain should arrive by late afternoon or evening. Highs on Sunday will range from 68-74.

Rain is likely Sunday night and temperatures will bottom out in the 50s.



NEXT WEEK…

For the most part, next week is not looking good. A sharply digging jet stream over the Eastern United States will eventually carve out a cut-off low in the upper regions of the atmosphere. That means we’ll have to deal with several days of rain or showers. Plus, temperatures will drop to unseasonably cool levels once again as a cool east or northeasterly flow takes over for several days.

Monday should be mostly cloudy and showers are likely. Forecasting highs for Monday is difficult. Temperatures could reach the 70s, but it could be a lot cooler with highs in the 60s. It all depends on when a backdoor cold front arrives.

Tuesday and Wednesday will likely feature cloudy skies and periods of rain. Plus, it will be unseasonably cool with highs only in the 60s. Thursday may be a little better, but showers are still possible and we are forecasting highs 65-70.





THE UPCOMING HURRICANE SEASON…

Today, June 1st, marks the beginning of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. For several reasons, forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center are expecting an active season with 11-17 tropical storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6) and of those hurricanes 2-4 are expected to become major (average is 3). A major hurricane is a category 3, 4, or 5 with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or higher. A weak or absent El Nino in the Pacific, weak shear over the Atlantic Basin, and normal or warmer than normal sea surface temperatures favor an active season.

The season runs from June 1st through November 30th. However, this season got off to an unusually early start when Tropical Storm Arlene formed in the Eastern Atlantic in April.

The last hurricane to score a direct hit on Connecticut was Gloria on September 27th in 1985. Gloria’s eye crossed the Connecticut Coast near Bridgeport.

How the upcoming season will impact Connecticut remains to be seen, but the Early Warning Forecast team will keep you safe and informed over the coming months!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

