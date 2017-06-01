Police investigate complaint about inappropriate conduct at Lebanon school

Police investigate complaint about inappropriate conduct at Leba - WFSB 3 Connecticut

(WFSB file photo) (WFSB file photo)
LEBANON, CT (WFSB) -

Connecticut State Police are investigating a complaint about inappropriate conduct at a school in Lebanon involving a teacher.

Police said the complaint came from Lyman High School administration.

The complaint said a teacher at the school has been involved in inappropriate conduct.

No further details were immediately available, other than the investigation is ongoing.

