DCF employee faces child porn charge

An employee from the Department of Children's and families was accused of being in possession of child pornography.

The investigation began in February of 2015, when computer equipment was seized from Luis Rivas-Vasquez’s home.

Police said they found 13 movie files of suspected child pornography.

Rivas-Vasquez was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

DCF confirmed that Rivas-Vasquez was one of their employees, but is no longer on the job. They also seized his state computer and made it available to police.

"The Department has high professional and ethical standards for all its 3,400 employees, particularly for those who have contact with children and we are disturbed by these allegations. When we learned of the arrest of one of the Department’s social workers, we took immediate action, including ensuring he is no longer on the job," the DCF statement sent on Friday said.

DCF said they "have not received complaints regarding his treatment of children in the course of his work."

"We nevertheless are conducting a full assessment of that question," DCF said.

He is expected to appear in court on June 14.

