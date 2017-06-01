Hamden man faces child porn charge

A Hamden man is being accused of being in possession of child pornography.

The investigation began in February of 2015, when computer equipment was seized from Luis Rivas-Vasquez’s home.

Police said they found 13 movie files of suspected child pornography.

Rivas-Vasquez was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

He is expected to appear in court on June 14.

