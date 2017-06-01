Man sought in Clinton donation jar theft

Police say this man is accused of stealing a donation jar from a gas station (Clinton police)

Clinton police said they have obtained an arrest warrant for a man accused of stealing a donation jar.

The jar was reportedly stolen from the High Street Shell gas station on Tuesday.

The man was seen on surveillance video taking the jar with his right hand and hid it under his jacket.

Police have not released the man’s name yet.

The donation jar had around $50 in it when it was taken.

