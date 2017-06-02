National Gun Violence Awareness Day events being held across the state

Angels put up to remember victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. (WFSB file photo)

Friday will mark the third annual National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

There's a movement happening across the country including here in Connecticut to fight back against the violence.

Governor Dannel Malloy will be holding a ceremony in Hartford at St. Francis Hospital along with the Hartford mayor and hospital officials.

Officials say gun violence kills more than 90 Americans every day.

People will be gathering across the country from Newtown, where a rally is expected to be held, to New York City where the Empire State Building was lit orange Friday morning.

That's the color the organization Everytown for Gun Violence is asking people to wear as part of their #WearOrange campaign to help raise awareness.

Orange is the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves.

Organizers say it's a powerful color that demands to be seen, just as they are demanding to see change.

National Gun Violence Day is in honor of a Chicago teenager who was killed when she was 15 years old.

Officials say no community is safe and every community has to be part of the solution.

The event at St. Francis will start at 10:30 a.m.

A full list of events happening across the state is available below:

#WearOrange March and Rally, Newtown, Fairfield Hills Campus (3 Primrose Lane). 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

#WearOrange Stamford, Stamford Police Station, second floor lobby (805 Bedford Street). 9:30 a.m.

Hartford Gun Violence Awareness Day ceremony, St. Francis Hospital, at the atrium (114 Woodland Street). 10:30 a.m.

Anyone interested in more information can visit the National Gun Violence Awareness Day website.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.