Man dead after being shot inside New Haven home

New Haven police are on the scene of a deadly shooting that occurred Thursday night.

Officials said Joshua Rivera, 28, was shot inside a home on Greenwood Street around 10:30 p.m.

According to police, the bullet went through the first floor window and struck him in the head.

He died at Yale New Haven Hospital early Friday morning.

Police said 10 shots were detected by the shot spotter system and ballistic evidence has been gathered.

The suspect was last seen running from the scene toward George Street, according to investigators.

It is unclear whether Rivera was targeted.

