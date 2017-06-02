Man dead after being shot inside New Haven home

A 17-year-old boy has been charged as an adult with homicide following the death of his infant son.More >
Connecticut State Police are investigating a complaint about inappropriate conduct at a school in Lebanon involving a teacher.More >
Right now, black smoke is blanketing the sky above the Vatican.More >
Hartford police are searching for a man accused in a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon.More >
A 1-month-old baby and two adults were ejected from a van in Florida when the driver attempted to avoid hitting a deer that ran into the road.More >
Serena Williams wants everyone to slow down with all of that "It's a girl!" talk prompted by her sister Venus.More >
A Hamden man is being accused of being in possession of child pornography.More >
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement "a major disappointment."More >
West Haven police have located a 10-year-old boy who was reported missing on Thursday evening.More >
Authorities are searching the Connecticut River under the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown on Thursday morning.More >
