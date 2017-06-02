House fire shuts down main road in Terryville

Crews are battling a house fire on Main Street in Terryville on Friday morning (WFSB)

Crews are battling a house fire right now in Terryville that may slow down your morning commute.

Main Street, or Route 6, is shut down for about a quarter mile stretch from Kearney Street to South Riverside Avenue.

Firefighters said they rescued at least one person from a home early Friday morning.

According to officials, one person was taken to Bristol Hospital with smoke inhalation. That person is expected to be okay.

We are told the fire is under control, but investigators are still monitoring the scene.

